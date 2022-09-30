Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue more than 100 residents from west coast flood waters

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable damage on west coast
Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable damage on west coast 01:54

MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands.

"Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote.

He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes.

On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task Force 2 deployed an 18-member swift water team to help those trapped in their homes due to flooding. More than 20 people were rescued.

Thursday FL-TF2 team members were sent to Marco Island, Island Park, Punta Gorda and Fort Myers to conduct rapid damage assessment and rescue operations.

With the arrival of the entire team, they transitioned to search and rescue operations at Fort Myers Beach.

As of Friday morning, they had rescued more than 60 people trapped by flooding waters and hurricane debris.

They also provided medical treatment and took one person suffering from a medical emergency to a local hospital where they were listed as stable. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 10:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

