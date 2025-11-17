Miami-Dade deputy Devin Jaramillo to be laid to rest; hundreds of mourners expected to honor his life

Miami-Dade Deputy Devin Jaramillo will be laid to rest on Tuesday, and hundreds of mourners are expected to honor his life.

Jaramillo was shot and killed while responding to a car crash earlier this month.

For more than a week, mourners have left flowers, pictures and stuffed animals on 27-year-old Jaramillo's patrol car.

"He was what every parent would want their kid to grow into," said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Jaramillo was shot and killed on Nov. 7 while responding to a traffic crash in the 12,000 block of Southwest 128th Street near Kendall.

Investigators say 21-year-old Steven David Rustrian, who was involved in the crash, got into a physical fight with Jaramillo before disarming him and shooting him several times with his own weapon.

Rustrian then took his own life.

"We're out here, you know, risking our lives. To keep you all safe, and we do it with a passion, with heart and with love," said Deputy JP Peguero, the public information officer for the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Jaramillo was born and raised in Miami-Dade. He graduated from Killian High School and graduated with honors from the University of Central Florida.

"He was an athlete, a football player, and he was smart, strong, handsome and young," Cordero-Stutz. "He could've done anything with his professional career, but he chose public service."

A procession will begin at 6 a.m.on Tuesday, beginning at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn funeral home, to a private mass.

A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at LoanDepot Park.

The sheriff's office says the public should expect delays in the area from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.