Fallen Miami-Dade Deputy Devin Jaramillo remembered by law enforcement colleagues: "Nothing but the best of words"

Whether it was from the hospital Friday night to the medical examiner's office, and then from there to the funeral home, Miami-Dade Deputy Devin Jaramillo had a police procession escort him.

Local, state and federal law enforcement have stayed by the fallen Jaramillo's side since he was killed Friday evening.

"He was what every parent would want their kid to grow up to," said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

The sheriff said the 27-year-old was everything you'd want in a deputy. She said Jaramillo was born at Baptist Hospital, went to Killian High School and then graduated with honors from the University of Central Florida.

"He was an athlete, a football player, and he was strong, smart, handsome and young," Cordero-Stutz said. "He could have done anything with his professional career. But he chose public service."

Jaramillo was with the Coral Gables Police Department for about four years before joining the sheriff's office last year.

"He was strong, he was a helper. He was a supporter. Nothing but the best of words were ever used to describe who he was," the sheriff said.

South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl said being a police officer was in Jaramillo's blood. His father also worked for the department.

"I was at his graduation. I've known him before he got into law enforcement," Stahl said.

Governor Ron DeSantis posted on X that he and First Lady Casey DeSantis are heartbroken over the deputy's death, and said that those responsible will be held accountable.

"Deputy Jaramillo's killing is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by every individual who wears the badge and the sacrifices these officers make to protect this community," Miami-Dade County State's Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement."His family is in my prayers."

Now that Deputy Jaramillo has been taken to a funeral home, services will be scheduled. The sheriff's office is still working on when those services will take place.