Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava casts vote ahead of Tuesday's primaries

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava casts her vote
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava casts her vote 00:21

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took advantage of early voting on Saturday afternoon. 

She voted at the Coral Reef Library Early Vote Site in Palmetto Bay ahead of Tuesday's Primary Elections 

Mayor Levine Cava was joined by Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins who is running for her first full term in District 8 and former Governor Charlie Crist. 

Mayor Levine Cava talked about the importance of the August elections and urged Miami-Dade voters to make their plans to vote on or before Tuesday, August 23rd.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 6:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.