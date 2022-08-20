Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava casts vote ahead of Tuesday's primaries

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took advantage of early voting on Saturday afternoon.

She voted at the Coral Reef Library Early Vote Site in Palmetto Bay ahead of Tuesday's Primary Elections

Mayor Levine Cava was joined by Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins who is running for her first full term in District 8 and former Governor Charlie Crist.

Mayor Levine Cava talked about the importance of the August elections and urged Miami-Dade voters to make their plans to vote on or before Tuesday, August 23rd.