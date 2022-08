Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took advantage of early voting Saturday in Palmetto Bay.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava casts her vote Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took advantage of early voting Saturday in Palmetto Bay.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On