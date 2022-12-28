Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami-Dade County man won $1 million playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

Juan Estrada, 52, of Miami Beach, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.    

Estrada purchased his winning ticket from Collins Food Market, located at 7335 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. 

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.        

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.65.     

First published on December 28, 2022 / 4:25 PM

