Miami-Dade County hosts free pediatric COVID-19 vaccine drive

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County will be offering vaccines for children.

The vaccines will be available starting Saturday, June 25th through Wednesday, June 29th.

County officials said these vaccines would be available to children six months and older at eight different locations across the county.

"We know that vaccines are the most effective way to combat the COVID-19 virus and the county has offered no-cost testing and vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Pediatric vaccines are an important step to keeping our children and families safe, and Miami-Dade is one of the few counties in the country offering this resource at no cost to residents."

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 27 – Wednesday, June 29: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.



WHERE:

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street Miami FL 33155

Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th Street Miami FL 33172

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 Street Miami FL 33177

Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22 Ave Miami FL 33142

Miami Beach 17St Garage, 530 17th Street Miami Beach FL 33139

Aventura Mall, 19525 Biscayne Blvd Aventura FL 33180

Harris Field, 675 North Homestead Blvd Homestead FL 33030

Miami Dade College (North Campus), 11380 NW 27th Ave Miami FL 33167