Miami-Dade commissioners to decide future of incinerator on Dec. 3

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County commissioners are preparing to decide on Tuesday, December 3, regarding the future of the county's waste-to-energy incinerator, a facility at the center of heated debate.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has recommended keeping the incinerator in its current location in Doral, a decision that has drawn both support and criticism.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga has strongly opposed keeping the facility in her city and has spent two years pushing for its relocation.

She argues that the growing population in Doral makes the incinerator unsuitable for the area and suggests moving it to the West Airport site, which she says is better equipped to handle the facility.

The proposed location spans 400 acres, compared to the current 40-acre site in Doral.

"Our closest resident is less than 1,500 feet from the incinerator; theirs would be more than a mile and a half," Fraga said.

Fraga has also called on President-elect Donald Trump to weigh in on the issue. Trump owns a golf course and resort in Doral and has plans for future developments in the city.

Fraga believes his involvement could highlight both the economic and health impacts the incinerator has on the community.

"Him weighing in, based on the significance of the property he has here in Doral and the health concerns for our community, could be a valuable perspective," Fraga said.

The controversy extends beyond Doral, as officials in Miramar, located across the county line, have voiced their opposition to relocating the incinerator to the West Airport site.

Miramar leaders support Mayor Levine Cava's recommendation to keep the facility in Doral, citing concerns about the potential environmental and public health impacts of moving it closer to their city.

In a statement sent to CBS News Miami, Miramar officials expressed their support for keeping the incinerator in Doral, saying, "We strongly urge the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners to uphold this decision. An incinerator at [Airport West] poses significant threats to public health, our drinking water, and the protected and endangered species safeguarded by the Everglades Restoration Project."

Fraga has rejected these arguments, maintaining that Doral has carried the burden of the incinerator for too long and that it's time for other communities to share in the responsibility. She also warned that the financial costs of keeping the facility in Doral could have consequences for the entire county.

"Doral has paid with quality of life, but we're all going to pay financially," she said.

As the December 3 vote nears, Fraga has made it clear that she hopes commissioners will delay their decision. However, if they vote to keep the incinerator in Doral, she has vowed to pursue legal action.

The outcome of the vote will have far-reaching implications for Doral, Miramar, and the county as a whole, as leaders and residents continue to debate the best path forward.