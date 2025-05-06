Miami-Dade commission overrides mayor's veto, votes to end adding fluoride to tap water

The Miami-Dade commission has voted to end adding fluoride to the county's tap water.

Tuesday's vote overrode Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's veto of the commission's original vote that approved the removal item.

The elimination of fluoride from the public water supply ignited a heated debate among officials and community members.

Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, who sponsored the fluoride removal item, argued that removing it from the water supply fluoride has broad scientific and public support.

Florida Legislature approves ban on fluoride in water supplies

Last month, both the state's House and Senate approved the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Package (SB 700) which bans fluoride in water supplies in Florida.

At the time, Levine Cava denounced the decision. She said a statewide ban would disregard the overwhelming consensus of dentists, doctors, and medical experts and would end a practice that has been in place for decades to protect our health.

"Fluoridation is a proven, safe, cost-effective way to prevent tooth decay and protect oral health for children and adults, particularly for families with limited access to dental care. No studies have shown that fluoridation at low levels is unsafe for our communities, including babies and pregnant women – in fact, it is vitally important for the health of developing teeth in infants and children," she said in a statement.

Levine Cava added that a decision on whether to remove fluoride from tap water should be left to local communities to determine what is best for their residents.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bill into law, Florida will join Utah as the second state to ban fluoride in public water supplies. DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo support the ban.

What is fluoride and what are its potential benefits?

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that's found in water, soil, plants, rocks, and even air.

Fluoridation has long been endorsed by major health organizations as a safe and effective method to reduce dental cavities. Still, critics argue for local choice and potential concerns about overexposure, prompting the recent legislative push.

South Florida dentist Dr. Karen Sierra emphasized fluoride's benefits for dental health.

"One of the main things that fluoridation in our city water has helped with is preventing cavities," Sierra said. "Fluoride strengthens the enamel and makes it much more resistant to decay in children and adults."