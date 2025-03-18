Miami-Dade commission postpones discussion on removing fluoride from drinking water

The Miami-Dade commission has decided to postpone their discussion and subsequent vote on the removal of fluoride from the county's drinking water.

The item has been on the commission schedule for Tuesday, but it was removed in the morning before the start of their meeting.

The removal of fluoride from tap water has been pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration but has been opposed by medical advocacy groups.

Earlier this month, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the state's surgeon general, and three other advocates for eliminating fluoride from drinking water addressed the county's Health and Safety Committee.

Push to remove fluoride from drinking water

Ladapo told the committee that while there's no question that fluoride in oral health products like toothpaste is beneficial, he doesn't think it should be added to tap water. He pointed to studies linking fluoride consumption to early-development issues with children, including lower IQ levels.

Other concerns included "increased neurobehavioral problems" in children whose mothers ingested fluoride during pregnancy in children.

"Fluoride is neural toxic, also that it's toxic to the thyroid and other glands, but particular to the neurologic effect. We have populations that are very vulnerable that we care about as a society," he said.

No advocates for fluoride were invited to speak at the meeting, according to CBS Miami partner The Miami Herald.

Medical groups support fluoride in tap water

Groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Dental Association endorse adding fluoride to drinking water as a way to reduce tooth decay and lessen the prevalence of cavities.

They say research continues to show that there is no risk when small amounts of fluoride are added to tap water, a practice declared one of the greatest achievements in public health in the 20th century by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When a vote is taken, and the measure passes, the county's Water and Sewer Department would be instructed to discontinue adding fluoride to tap water within 30 days.

Seven of the 13 commissioners need to vote in favor of the measure for it to pass. If Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes the measure, the commission would need nine votes to override it.

Levine Cava released a statement earlier this month in which she praised the use of fluoride but has not said whether she would veto the legislation if it passes.