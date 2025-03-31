Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade bus driver not in custody after deadly shooting of 2 passengers, police say

Miami-Dade County bus turns into crime scene
Miami-Dade County bus turns into crime scene 02:12

The Miami-Dade bus driver police said shot and killed two passengers early Sunday morning has not been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Miami Gardens police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on a Route 77 bus near 183rd Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

According to investigators, the driver got into a verbal dispute with two male passengers before gunfire erupted. Both men were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

It remains unclear what sparked the argument or why the driver was armed.

Miami-Dade County policy strictly prohibits transit employees from carrying firearms while on duty, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Despite the violent incident, Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Delgado sought to reassure the public. "At this time, we don't have the full information to say that our community or any passengers need to be frightened of taking a bus," she said.

The Transport Workers Union Local 291, which represents transit employees, said it is focused on supporting its members and the community while working to prevent similar tragedies.

CBS News Miami briefly spoke with the driver's brother, who described this as a difficult time for their family.

Meanwhile, police have not disclosed the driver's identity or confirmed whether charges will be filed.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

