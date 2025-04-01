Miami-Dade bus driver who police say fatally shot 2 passengers placed on leave, termination process underway

The Miami-Dade bus driver who police said shot and killed two passengers on Sunday has been placed on administrative leave, a Miami-Dade Transit spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The transit department has initiated the termination process while the driver, whose identity has yet to be disclosed, is on leave as part of the collective bargaining agreement with the employee union.

As of Monday morning, the unidentified driver wasn't in police custody. Authorities have not publicly said as of Tuesday morning if charges have been filed against the driver.

Double shooting in Miami Gardens

According to Miami Gardens police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on a Route 77 bus near 183rd Street and Northwest Avenue.

Investigators said the driver got into a verbal dispute with two male passengers before gunfire erupted. Both men were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

It remains unclear what sparked the argument or why the driver was armed.

Miami-Dade County policy strictly prohibits transit employees from carrying firearms while on duty, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

The Transport Workers Union Local 291, which represents transit employees, said it is focused on supporting its members and the community while working to prevent similar tragedies.