Bus driver who shot and killed 2 passengers during argument in Miami Gardens resigns, MDT says

The Miami-Dade bus driver who police said shot and killed two passengers last weekend has resigned from duty, the county public transportation department said.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade Transit (MDT) told CBS News Miami that the bus driver, whom they identified as Oshane Griffiths, resigned from his position as he was going through the termination process. Griffiths was first placed on administrative leave on Tuesday as MDT initiated the termination process when he was placed on leave as part of a collective bargaining agreement with the employee union.

As of Saturday afternoon, Griffiths is not in police custody nor has been charged in the double shooting.

The shooting investigation

According to police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on a Route 77 bus near NW 183rd St. 7th Ave.

Investigators said Griffiths allegedly got into an argument with two male passengers before gunfire erupted. The two men -- later identified as 44-year-old Lonnie Stephenwade Harley and 46-year-old Ejaash Bail Carter -- were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

At this time, it remains unclear what sparked the verbal dispute between Griffiths, Harley and Carter. It also remains unclear why Griffiths was armed in the first place because policy strictly prohibits MDT employees from carrying firearms while on duty, according to the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works.

The Transport Workers Union Local 291, which represents Miami-Dade County transit employees, told CBS News Miami that it is focused on supporting its members and the community while working to prevent similar tragedies.