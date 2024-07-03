Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe counties under a heat advisory through Thursday evening

MIAMI - A heat advisory was issued Friday for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s. However, combined with the humidity, the heat indices could reach up to 110 degrees.

A heat advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours in Miami-Dade. That is below Broward and the Florida Key's heat index of 107 degrees for two hours.

Although heat indices will decrease Wednesday night into Thursday they will likely not drop below 90 degrees for

portions of the east coast metro, according to the National Weather Service.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. Stay in an air-conditioned room, limit the time you work or spend time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.