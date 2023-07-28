After complaints made about facility, Miami-Dade Animal Services sets record straight

MEDLEY - Miami-Dade Animal Services took CBS News Miami inside a shelter they are still using even though they moved their headquarters to a new facility in Doral in 2016.

Flora Beal of Miami-Dade Animal Services told CBS News MIami's Peter D'Oench that the old headquarters at 7401 N.W. 74th St. currently cares for 128 dogs and is still being used in part because of a number of factors, including overcrowding and the overpopulation of homeless pets in the county.

Beal said, "Unfortunately, because of the national crisis around the country and overpopulation, everyone is feeling the crunch and we are doing our best to maximize our resources that we have to meet the needs of the homeless pet population. Right now, there is a great deal of overcrowding and we are doing everything to help these pets get adopted."

Beal took CBS News Miami on the tour of the shelter after a representative of an animal rescue sent CBS News Miami an email complaining that a volunteer had seen "deplorable conditions" and said the animals were not being properly cared for and were "stressed out" and complained that there was no air conditioning.

Beal said, "We have a team of dedicated staff to make sure they are getting the best possible care and that means they are staying here to make sure they are fed properly and have good food and plenty to drink. There is also veterinary care here every day. This is the best possible care and no one in the county has anything to worry about."

"We do have open air here in the shelter and to put in air conditioning would require multiple units but as you can see there are multiple fans here all around and as you can see the dogs feel the fans all around them plus our staff is monitoring them to make sure they are ok and is keeping a very close eye on them."

Beal said the county is caring for 650 dogs and says anyone who would like to adopt a dog should go to their facility in Doral.