Miami-Dade and Broward under a flood watch as more rounds of rain on the way

By Lissette Gonzalez,
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami.
South Florida Weather for Wednesday 6/4/2025 6AM
South Florida Weather for Wednesday 6/4/2025 6AM 02:43

After several days of persistent rain, Wednesday will be a transitional day as the wet weather will not be as intense nor as widespread. A NEXT Weather Alert remains in place through the morning hours as scattered showers and storms will produce some heavy downpours.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the widespread rain we've experienced over the last few days will end around midday. 

Miami-Dade and Broward are under a flood watch through 5 p.m. Wednesday since the ground is saturated from the heavy rain over the last few days and any additional rain could lead to flooding in spots.

Miami-Dade is also under a flood advisory though 9:15 a.m.

Here's what to expect

While scattered storms capable of producing a quick 1 to 2  inches will be most common on Wednesday, there is the potential for a band of storms to impact the same location with heavy rain multiple times, according to the National Weather Service. It said should this occur, a quick 4 to 6 inches of rainfall is not out of the question.

The chance of rain is highest in the morning through midday and then this afternoon the chance of rain will start to decrease. There is a low level risk of flash flooding.

The reason for the relentless rain is a low pressure system over the Gulf of America. On Wednesday, it will begin to move north so South Florida's weather will improve. Adding to that improvement is Saharan dust which is beginning to creep in. 

On Thursday, the chance of rain is 60% and that drops to 30% on Friday. 

Saturday and Sunday will see a more typical rainy season pattern with highs around 90 degrees.

