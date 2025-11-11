Father, daughter killed in small plane crash bound for Jamaica to help with Hurricane Melissa relief efforts, organization says

A father and daughter, known for their faith and serving others, were killed in a small plane crash, which was bound for Jamaica to help with Hurricane Melissa relief efforts, a faith-based organization confirmed.

According to a social media post by Ignite the Fire, 53-year-old Alexander Wurm and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm, were the two victims in Monday's deadly incident in Coral Springs. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have yet to officially identify the two victims.

Plane crashes into Broward pond after takeoff

The crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of NW 57th Way, the Coral Springs Police Department said.

A spokesperson at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport said the Beechcraft King Air twin-turboprop plane took off from the airport at about 10:14 a.m. en route to Jamaica for relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

It clipped trees and struck a backyard fence before plummeting into a man-made pond behind homes in the Windsor Bay development.

As the Coral Springs Police, the FAA and NTSB continue to investigate the incident, they warned of a large police presence and asked any residents who have located debris to call 954-344-1800.

Coral Springs neighbors describe devastating plane crash

Zane Smith and his friend live next door to where the plane went down. Smith said their unit shook upon impact.

"First, I didn't know what it was. It sounded like a projectile," Smith said. "But I guess that was just the engine noise.

Josh Quilton lives in Windsor Bay development. He said he watched the plane struggling to stay in the air before it crashed shortly before 11 a.m.

"I was like, 'Oh, that plane is like — I don't think it's allowed to be that low,'" said Quilton. "I turned around to go in the house, and I just heard 'doosh!'"

Coral Spring resident, Chris Howes, told CBS Miami that she heard it too.

"I heard acceleration, and it kept accelerating and accelerating, and then I heard a big boom," she said.

Father, daughter remembered for faith and humanitarian work

The organization said Alexander Wurm was its founder. He was described as a man who loved to travel the world, providing compassion and faith to those in need.

Serena Wurm was described as "a beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work."

Alexander Wurm leaves behind a wife and two other children, a 17-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter.