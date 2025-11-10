Broward emergency crews respond to small plane crash in Coral Springs neighborhood

Emergency crews are responding after a reported small plane crash in a Coral Springs neighborhood Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of NW 57th Way, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

Video from CBS Miami Chopper 4 shows the plane damaged the fence and trees in the backyard of a home, before crashing into a man-made pond.

According to a spokesperson at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, the Beechcraft King Air twin-turboprop plane took off from the airport at about 10:14 a.m. en route to Jamaica for relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

Crews have closed Creekside Drive, from NW 66th Terrace to NW 53rd Drive, as they work to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Coral Springs Police also ask if any residents have located debris to call the department at 954-344-1800.

At this time, there's no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.