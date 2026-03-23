Miami construction worker killed after 20-foot fall from overpass, Florida Highway Patrol says

A construction worker in Miami was killed early Monday morning after falling from an overpass onto Biscayne Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Few details have been released, but FHP told CBS News Miami that just before 4 a.m., a construction worker, who was only identified as an adult male, fell about 20 feet from the overpass on Interstate 395 and landed on Biscayne Boulevard.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP said that the incident is under investigation, and will likely be led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

No other information was released.