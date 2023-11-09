Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes navigating new reality after cancer diagnosis

MIAMI - Days before his election to a third term in office, City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes announced he's fighting cancer.

He sat down with CBS News Miami to talk about how he's going to navigate his new reality while serving his constituents.

"I am not going to stop working and God willing, I am going to beat this," said Reyes.

The District 4 commissioner was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

He went to the doctor back in September because he wasn't feeling good.

Then he received his results, sending him to the hospital.

"The results came, my doctor called me and said go straight to the hospital. And I stayed in the hospital and it was diagnosed as leukemia. And instead of trying to get a second opinion, I said when can we start treatment. And the first treatment that I had, I came out feeling very weak," said Reyes.

The diagnosis flipped his world upside down but says the treatments and appointments will not stop him from doing his job as commissioner.

"Thank God for technology. So you can from the hospital bed, you can be on top of everything going on through the cell phone," said Reyes.

After receiving his diagnosis, commissioner Reyes decided to continue with his campaign to seek re-election as the District 4 leader, which he won back Tuesday night.

He says the diagnosis will not stop him from doing serving his city.

"Well, it makes my commitment to work in my district stronger. It's stronger because of the trust that has been placed in me by the voters because 86 percent is a significant victory. That means they really agree with what I am doing," said Reyes.

As the City of Miami faces investigations into leaders and other candidates facing criminal charges, Reyes says now more than ever the city is in need of leaders who care about the people.

"As a City of Miami commissioner, it's very embarrassing to me every time something like this happens. The only thing I can do is preach by example. By being honest and by being totally committed to the well-being of our city," said Reyes.

Reyes also said going into this new term he wants to focus on improving parks and creating affordable housing opportunities, especially for the senior population.