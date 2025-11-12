Ex-Miami condo manager accused of stealing $140,000 through "ghost employee" scheme, state attorney says

A former Miami condo property manager is accused of a "ghost employee" scheme in which she allegedly stole over $140,000, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Wednesday.

Yissely Herrouet, 37, faces multiple charges, including grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

According to a news release, Herrouet's alleged crimes took place between 2016 and 2023 when she worked at the Club at Brickell Bay, located in the 1200 block of Brickell Bay Drive.

How the "ghost employee" scheme worked

According to Fernandez Rundle, investigators learned that Herrouet paid people, some of whom were her relatives, for services that were never performed or for duplicate services that were already being handled by a contracted business for the property.

Investigators also found that Herrouet allegedly falsified timesheets, signed new hire paperwork for people who didn't work for her employer or the Association and billed "phantom work" back to the Association.

"Herrouet's position also allowed her to select an outside vendor company owned by a family member to provide cleaning and janitorial services," the news release stated.

State Attorney Fernandez Rundle vows to protect homeowners

Herrouet was arrested on one count of organized scheme to defraud, one count of grand theft, one count of offenses against computer users and one count of false entries in books of a business entity.

"Thefts from condominium and homeowners' associations continue to be a major priority of my Economic Crimes prosecutors, as too many of these property owners have been victimized by thefts," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "I have long advocated for and helped change Association laws, so property owners have transparency and accountability from their Associations. This arrest is the result of my ongoing focus to protect our homeowners."