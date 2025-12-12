Joe Carollo resigns as Miami District 3 Commissioner ending political dynasty

The Carollo political dynasty has officially come to an end in Miami after City of Miami District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo resigned on Thursday night.

Carollo submitted his resignation letter on Thursday, saying his resignation would be effective at 11:59 p.m.

Carollo, who was termed out, has been a controversial figure in Miami politics.

He's been involved in corruption lawsuits and has butted heads with his fellow commissioners.

His brother, Frank Carollo, tried running to replace him as District 3 Commissioner, but he lost in a runoff election on Tuesday to political newcomer Rolando Escalona.