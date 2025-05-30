Miami commission meeting erupts over allegations of abuse, extortion and "weaponization of government"

A City of Miami Commission meeting meant to address internal misuse of power quickly spiraled into chaos this week, with commissioners trading accusations, members of the public shouting over one another and one official referring to the hearing as a "kangaroo court."

Carollo and Gabela clash over code enforcement

The meeting was called by Commissioner Miguel Gabela to address what he described as the "weaponization of government," specifically accusing fellow Commissioner Joe Carollo of using city code enforcement officers to target three of Gabela's properties.

"We have a resolution so (that if) Mr. Carollo or somebody like Mr. Carollo ever comes into city government again (he or she) cannot weaponize ever again," Gabela said during the session.

Carollo dismissed the accusations as a distraction tactic and provided property appraisal photos he claimed showed too many boats and cars outside Gabela's rental properties.

"By creating this smokescreen that (Gabela is) trying to do, does he think that he can get away with this?" Carollo responded.

He described the hearing as a "kangaroo court" and accused Gabela of more serious misconduct.

"First of all do you guys give a crap that what he's done is illegal? He gets away with it. He threatened to fire the city manager and extort him," Carollo said.

Gabela submitted folders of documents to the city attorney, which he said prove Carollo's misuse of code enforcement power. Gabela maintains he has done nothing wrong.

Public reaction turns heated

Dozens of frustrated taxpayers also weighed in during public comment, many of them critical of Carollo.

"You're weaponizing government by targeting Commissioner Gabela's properties," one woman told Carollo.

Tensions escalated further when two people preparing to speak began arguing and had to be calmed by the sergeant-at-arms. Later, a speaker showed a video by filmmaker Billy Corben depicting individuals in chicken costumes being arrested for heckling Carollo.

Several residents accused Carollo of using code enforcement officers to intimidate restaurant owners as well.

Bob Powers, a taxpayer who attended the meeting, left visibly frustrated.

"Really how they're operating right now, it's terrifying people," Powers said. "It has nothing to do with all (things happening) between (Commissioners Carollo and Gabela) being angry at each other to be honest with you. It has to do with four or five different agencies of the city not communicating with each other."

Calls for refocus on public needs

While the commissioners aired grievances and the public vented concerns, the broader takeaway for many was the need for less political infighting and more focus on city governance.

"It has nothing to do with being angry at each other," Powers said. "It has to do with the government failing to work together for the people."