Cold front sets the tone for New Year's in South Florida as temperatures drop into the 40s

Clear skies and a light breeze are setting up a stretch of cool, comfortable mornings across South Florida and the Florida Keys, with dry weather expected to last through the weekend, the NEXT Weather team said Friday.

Plenty of sunshine will dominate again this afternoon, with high temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees. A few clouds may drift through later in the day as easterly winds develop, but no rain is expected.

Changes arrive early next week as a blast of arctic air pushes south through the northern U.S. and eventually into Florida.

The front is expected to move through the region Tuesday, bringing the chance for a few showers late in the day before winds shift to the north and temperatures begin to fall overnight.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day weather in Miami, Broward

As South Florida rings in the New Year, a noticeably colder breeze will settle in.

Low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to drop into the lower 50s, with some inland areas dipping into the upper 40s. Gusty winds could make it feel even colder, with wind chills potentially falling into the lower 40s.

Despite abundant sunshine on both days, the persistent north breeze will keep daytime highs limited to around 70 degrees, making for a cool start to 2026 by local standards.

The cold spell will be short-lived. Winds are expected to ease by next weekend, allowing milder air to return and temperatures to rebound across the region.