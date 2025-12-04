Miami man arrested for providing unlicensed Botox injections after undercover bust

A Miami man who was allegedly providing unlicensed Botox injections has been arrested, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received information from the Florida Department of Health that a man, identified as 39-year-old Yumyut Sali Mustafa, had been administering unlicensed Botox injections without a license.

That tip, according to officials, was anonymous and it was confirmed that Mustafa is not licensed to practice any type of health profession in the state of Florida, nor was he licensed to administer Botox in the state.

The sheriff's office said Mustafa was the manager and registered agent for a business named YM Aesthetics LLC and had an active website.

Undercover operative set up appointment for Botox injection in forehead

Officials said an undercover operative from the Florida Department of Health set up an appointment with Mustafa for a Botox injection on Wednesday. Prior to that appointment, the operative texted Mustafa asking him if she "was texting with Dr. Mustafa."

He allegedly replied, "I am indeed."

The operative then met with Mustafa and discussed receiving a Botox injection in her forehead for $599, according to the arrest report.

Product wasn't licensed to be dispensed in U.S., sheriff's office says

Mustafa then allegedly showed the undercover operative the vial of what was to be injected, and based on his actions and statements, a take-down signal was given, investigator said.

Detectives then entered the business and took Mustafa into custody.

Investigators said the product Mustafa was allegedly going to use required a prescription to be dispensed, and was a foreign and unapproved product from South Korea and can't be dispensed in the U.S.

Mustafa refused to speak without an attorney, and investigators placed him into custody.

He now faces several charges, including practicing medicine without a license.