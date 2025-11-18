Man accused of forcibly kissing 11-year-old girl at Miami church during Sunday service, arrest report says

A 71-year-old Miami man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl at church on Sunday, according to court records.

Ricardo Antonio Ochoa has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a child younger than 16.

Ricardo Antonio Ochoa has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a child younger than 16. Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Miami Bethany Seventh-day Adventist Church – located at 2500 NW 50th Street.

The 11-year-old victim told police that while her mother and grandmother were attending a service, she was assaulted by Ochoa, who is also a member of the church.

The report stated that the victim was charging her cellphone in a hallway when Ochoa approached her, asked her age, and complimented her looks. Shortly after, the victim said that Ochoa grabbed her cheeks and forcibly kissed her on the lips, attempting to insert his tongue into her mouth.

The victim told police that she was able to break free and ran to the women's restroom to escape.

According to the affidavit, once Ochoa was in custody, he reserved his right to speak and asked for an attorney.

Police said Ochoa was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.