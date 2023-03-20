Miami Beach to consider curfew, more extreme measures to curb Spring Break violence

MIAMI - An emergency meeting will be held Monday on Miami Beach after a Spring Break weekend of chaos that included two deadly shootings.

On Sunday, an emergency curfew was put in place from midnight to 6 a.m. Monday.

During Monday's meeting, another curfew for the upcoming weekend, Thursday through Monday, March 27, will be discussed. Other measures to cut down on rowdy crowds are also likely to be brought up.

"I am sure we will implement a curfew. I think we will look forward to next year, the measures to take to make sure this never happens again. It's unacceptable," said Miami Beach Vice Mayor Steven Meiner.

Meiner said Miami Beach, especially South Beach, is a great destination for residents and tourists alike but the violence, like what happened over the weekend, turns people off from visiting.

"That's the sad part. We are a pretty safe city but we have a couple of weekends a year that create a problem for us. It's every year that it happens. That's why we have to crack down on this. We have to make sure we get illegal guns off the streets, there are too many incidents. Thousands of people come and 99 percent enjoy themselves. It's a couple of incidents that ruin it," he said.

Miami Mayor Dan Gelber has called it a "tourist" situation, where rowdy tourists are causing problems. But one of the shooters from the weekend was a man from Fort Lauderdale.

So does Meiner think it's still accurate to attribute it to tourists?

"What he means is people who don't live in Miami Beach. We are a tourist city. We have tourists here all the time and we are a welcoming city. But clearly, a couple of weekends out of the year during Spring Break, we have crowds that really swell in size, and the amount of people is enormous," he said.

Both of the weekend shootings did not involve residents.

The first shooting happened Friday night in the area of 7th Street and Ocean Drive. Officers in the area heard gunshots and then found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit, where one died. The second man was later released from the hospital. Police took one man in custody and four guns were recovered at the scene. The suspect's name has not been released.

The second shooting took place early Sunday morning in the area of 11th Street and Ocean Drive. One man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died. A second person was treated on the scene.

Cara Murphy, who is visiting from London with a group of girl friends, said she heard the gunshots while she was in bed.

"It's definitely been scarier than when we came here three years ago. I don't think I have ever ducked and hid from gunshots in my life and I've done it three times," she said.

The suspected gunman, Dontavious Leonard Polk, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken into custody. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

"The incidents we are seeing, we are seeing it every year. We have shootings and people that died on the street. It's our responsibility, our foremost responsibility to protect residents and protect the people who come into our city. And once we can't do that, which happened this past weekend, we need to take more extreme measures," Meiner added.

According to city officials, at least 70 guns have been confiscated in Miami Beach over the last three weeks.