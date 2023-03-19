Miami Beach enacts curfew, state of emergency after two fatal shootings this weekend

One dead, another injured after targeted shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI -- The city of Miami Beach on Sunday issued a state of emergency and imposed a curfew after two fatal shootings occurred this weekend.

The curfew was set to begin Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and last through Monday at 6 a.m. with similar limitations set for next Thursday through Monday amid a spate of spring break festivities, the city said in a written statement.

The city took the extreme measure following an overnight shooting Sunday and one Friday night that sent panicked crowds fleeing for cover.

In the most recent shooting, a suspect was in custody after a man was killed early Sunday after being shot in Miami Beach during a violent weekend in which a second person was fatally shot late Friday during a separate slaying, authorities said.

Police said the man who was fatally shot in the most recent incident died after being rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A second person was hurt but treated at the scene and released, according to police.

The suspect was arrested after being chased and detained in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, according to a police social media post.

Miami Beach police posted that officers heard gunfire around 3:30 a.m. near 11th Street and Ocean Drive.

Shooting Investigation: On Sunday, March 19 at 3:29 a.m. Miami Beach Police officers heard gunshots near 11 Street and Ocean Drive and found one male with gunshot wounds along the 1000 block of Ocean Drive.



1/4 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 19, 2023

When the officers arrived, they found the unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Ocean Drive.

Police caught the suspect following the foot chase and recovered two weapons, accoding to officers.

According to investigators, the shooting was targeted but police did not disclose a motive for the incident or say if the man knew the person who shot him.

It was the second fatal shooting in the area after a person was shot and killed Friday night in the beach area packed with visitors.

The shooting sent panicked revelers rushing for cover.

It was not immediately clear if police have arrested a suspect in connection with that incident.