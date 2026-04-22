Rideshare driver held at gunpoint, forced to drive 2 men to Miami Beach, police say

An investigation is underway in Miami Beach after police said a rideshare driver was held at gunpoint by two men.

Miami Beach police said they responded to the 1400 block of Ocean Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after the rideshare driver said he picked up two men from outside the city and was forced to drive to the area.

Police said that responding officers quickly located the two men in the area, and one of them was taken into custody.

The second man then barricaded himself inside a building, and SWAT members arrived at the scene.

That caught many people in the area by surprise, including a tourist that CBS News Miami spoke with.

"We came back from dinner, and we weren't allowed back in," Ethan Sewall said. "It wasn't too scary. We saw a family get pulled out. They were more shook up. They were asleep. And they got pulled out by police. So, it's just been a long wait."

Miami Beach police said the man who barricaded himself inside the building was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. without incident.

No other information was released, and the investigation continues.