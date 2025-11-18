University of Miami grad student accused of striking Miami Beach officer with scooter

A University of Miami graduate student is facing multiple charges after police say he intentionally struck a Miami Beach police officer with his electric scooter before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday near the Beachwalk at 71st Street and Collins Avenue. The officer suffered a hairline fracture in his right arm but is expected to recover.

Judge calls charges serious felony

On Tuesday morning, 29-year-old Noah Aloush appeared in bond court before Judge Mindy Glazer, who called the case "a first-degree felony" and noted he was "lucky he's not being held no bond."

According to the arrest report, the officer had attempted to stop Aloush for illegally operating the scooter. Police say Aloush accelerated into the officer, leaving him injured on the ground, before speeding off through rush-hour traffic.

Officer describes suspect fleeing scene

"When I was on the ground, he looked at me; he saw me. Instead of rendering aid, he jumped back on and fled," Officer Julio Blanco told the judge during the hearing.

Police said several officers chased Aloush through North Beach until he hit a dead end at 77th Street and Bayside Lane, where he lost control of the scooter and fell. Officers reported that Aloush resisted arrest and had to be tased before being taken into custody.

Bond set at more than $20,000

Blanco asked the judge for an elevated bond, citing Aloush's California residency and driver's license as a potential flight risk.

Police also noted that Aloush's Instagram page shows him speeding on his scooter, similar to what he is accused of doing when he allegedly struck the officer.

Aloush is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, and failure to obey a police officer. His bond was set at more than $20,000, which he has since posted.