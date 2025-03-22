Premier Padel makes its U.S. debut at Miami Beach Convention Center

With the Miami Open here in the Magic City, another racquet sport is also making its presence felt as the Premier Padel league made its debut this weekend at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

"Well, I think it's really important for us to play here in Miami — it's a great city — and also play in the United States," said Premier Padel player Jorge Nieto. "I think it's a great market for us."

The Premier Padel Tour was founded in Qatar in 2022, as this marks the first time it's ever hosted a tournament in the United States. With over 25 annual events and 500 players competing throughout the world, the tour specifically chose Miami as its inaugural American location due to the city's booming padel culture.

"Yes, I think it's a great week here in Miami," Nieto said. "Also, we have the padel tournament, but also it's [the] Miami Open, Racquet X and also spring break. So, we are really happy to be here."

And, a number of pro players were at Ultra Padel Club this weekend to greet the Miami community with free clinics while introducing their new Babolat Padel.

"Padel in the USA could be bigger than in Europe," said Babolat Padel Executive Jose Luis Sanz. "We see the potential of the market, we see the love for the racquet and the sport, and we know that padel is the perfect fit, the racquet experience in the U.S."

And, the local Miami residents appreciated the opportunity to learn from the players on the padel court, while welcoming a new pro event to town.

"It's actually one of the best events I've been to right now," said player Paula Roselom. "So, I will definitely will enjoy its time here."

Premier Padel completes their seven-day event this weekend as they have plans to bring more professional padel to Miami in the coming years.