A year after Miami Beach sergeant's death, his widow says faith helps her keep going

One year after losing her husband, Miami Beach Police Sgt. David Cajuso, Eileen Cajuso is reflecting on the unimaginable pain of life without him and the faith that has helped her keep going.

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered Tuesday, Oct. 28, to honor the sergeant's life and legacy on the anniversary of his death.

Cajuso, 33, served as a police officer for a decade. He was remembered as a devoted husband and father who loved his family and his work. He died in a traffic accident on Oct. 28, 2025, leaving behind his wife, three children, parents, sisters, and a community of people who loved him.

Throughout the past year, Eileen Cajuso said her faith has been a source of strength, even during moments when grief felt unbearable. Reflecting on what she misses most, she said she would give anything to have her husband back — even for one more ordinary day.

"I would give anything to have David back. To hear his motorcycle pull into the driveway, to watch our children run into his arms. To have one more ordinary day with the man that I love," she said.

While she continues to navigate life without her husband, Cajuso said her faith has helped her understand that unanswered prayers do not mean God has abandoned her.

"Nothing makes losing David worth it, but I've learned that God's goodness cannot be measured by whether he gives you the outcome that you pray for," she said. "He didn't give me the life that I wanted, but he's never abandoned me in the life that I did choose. And one year later, I'm still standing".

Sergeant Cajuso was known by those who loved him as a gentle giant — humble, with a great sense of humor and a lasting impact on the people around him.

One year after his death, his family says his legacy lives on through their memories, the lives he touched, and the faith that continues to carry them forward.