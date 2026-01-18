Miami Beach nightclub responds after backlash over video featuring antisemitic song

A Miami Beach nightclub is facing backlash after a video surfaced showing a group of controversial YouTubers partying inside the club to an antisemitic song praising Hitler, created by rapper Kanye West. The video was recorded on Thursday night inside Vendôme.

Sunday night, Miami Beach nightclub addressed the video circulating online, calling it "deeply offensive and unacceptable," posting a statement to their Instagram page:

"We are aware of a video circulating online from one of our venues that includes content and imagery that are deeply offensive and unaccptable.

We want to make it unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind. These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create."

The statement also states that the club's ownership and leadership are evaluating additional safeguards and procedures to ensure their venues "are not used as platforms for offensive or harmful behavior."

The statement also says that an internal review is being conducted to understand how the song came to be played, and the responsible parties will be held accountable.

"We take this matter seriously and will continue to act thoughtfully and responsibly as we complete our review," the statement reads.

Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also posted to "X" saying, "Hate has no home in Miami Dade County. Reports of Nazi slogans at a Miami Beach club are deeply disturbing and unacceptable. We stand against antisemitism and all hate and expect swift accountability to keep our community safe and respectful for all."

The video has sparked widespread criticism online, with social media users calling for accountability and condemning the offensive content.