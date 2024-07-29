Summer initiative to help Miami Beach homeless, city to enforce laws against sleeping in public

Summer initiative announced in Miami Beach to help the homeless

MIAMI - Relief may be on the way for people in Miami Beach who are going through homelessness.

City leaders announced a summer initiative Monday that encourages people in the vulnerable population to accept services and shelter. However, critics say it comes with a harmful ultimatum: Accept help or face arrest.

The mayor, commissioners, police chief and leaders of Miami Beach homeless outreach said Operation Summer Relief will deliver an extra boost of resources offered, including access to shelters,

"I think it's horrifying," Kat Duesterhaus, an activist, said. "I was homeless at the age of 16 and if it weren't for the kindness of someone putting me up in housing I could have been arrested here in Miami Beach.

"I'm not leaving," Rodrick, a man who says he lives on the streets and in public places in Miami Beach, said.

The 54-year-old from Liberty City who walks with a limp said he is too disabled to work, cannot afford a mortgage or rent, feels at home in various places on the barrier island and has no plans to move to a shelter, even if forced.

"Ever hear Papa was a rolling stone?" he said laughing. "That was a joke. I have my spots that I like. I don't like crowds. I'm basically always by myself."

However, he knows the initiative brings change.

"Do not mistake our compassion for weakness," Mayor Steven Meiner said. "There is a strong enforcement element."

The plan is to "compassionately" encourage people experiencing homelessness to accept room at shelters, mental health care and support delivered by increasing numbers of outreach teams, non-profits, city staff and volunteers.

Those who refuse help face police armed with the authority to move people out of parks and off beaches and sidewalks.

"Public spaces are for the public, period," Meiner said. "There should not be a person sleeping on public property."

"We don't focus on arrests like people are saying," Chief Wayne Jones said as three protesters shouted at him during a press conference Monday. "(What) we focus on is connecting with people to approach it through a position of empathy."