Ocean lifeguards reflect on a demanding year in South Florida

Millions of visitors flocked to South Florida beaches in 2024, but a small group of highly trained ocean lifeguards was responsible for keeping them safe — rescuing hundreds from dangerous situations in the water and working tirelessly to prevent emergencies before they start.

Miami Beach Ocean Rescue recorded 577 water rescues last year, while Fort Lauderdale's team made 196.

More than just rescues

While the public often sees lifeguards as emergency responders, many of their efforts focus on prevention and education.

"We speak to the public. We let them know where the rip currents are at. We let them know where it's safe to swim at," said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue lifeguard Marcus Goolsby.

He encourages families to communicate with lifeguards whenever they arrive at the beach.

"Families should feel comfortable approaching their local lifeguard to ask about any hazards at the beach during their visit," Goolsby added.

Rigorous training and daily discipline

Becoming an ocean lifeguard in South Florida requires intensive preparation. According to Lt. Gio Serrano of Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue, each recruit must complete a 56-hour emergency medical responder certification — a combination of classroom learning and hands-on training in basic life support — plus an additional 48 hours in lifeguard certification courses focused on open-water safety and 40 hours of shadowing experienced lifeguards.

Team members also train daily to stay fit for the demands of the job, including five days a week of running and swimming on the beach. One swimming requirement includes completing a 500-meter open water swim in under 10 minutes.

Still, even with strong training and skill, Serrano says the biggest challenge lifeguards face isn't the ocean — it's inattentive adults.

"When you're on the beach with your kids, you should be watching your kids," he said. "Not on your phone. Not reading a magazine."

Opportunities to join the team

While Fort Lauderdale's full-time lifeguard positions are currently filled, the department will accept applications for part-time lifeguards from Aug. 1 through Sept. 8.

Openings are also available at various beaches across South Florida for those interested in joining a dedicated team focused on safety, prevention, and rapid response.

As beachgoers enjoy South Florida's coastline, lifeguards remain on the stands — prepared, trained, and ready to save lives.

Anyone interested can apply during that timeframe here.