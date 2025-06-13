Watch CBS News
Miami Beach foot pursuit ends with suspect struck by police SUV, video shows

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Caught on video: Miami Beach foot pursuit ends with suspect struck by police SUV
Caught on video: Miami Beach foot pursuit ends with suspect struck by police SUV 02:49

A surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami shows a man being struck by a Miami Beach police SUV and tackled during an arrest Friday morning, following a reported disturbance near Collins Avenue.

The video, recorded around 7 a.m. near 9th Street and Collins Avenue, shows Jeremy Stafford, 30, running from Miami Beach police. As he steps off the sidewalk into the street, he is struck by a marked police vehicle.

The footage shows Stafford losing his balance from the impact and falling to the ground. He is then seen attempting to get up—his pants falling down in the process—before being tackled to the ground by an officer. Additional officers are seen quickly joining in the arrest.

Police say man was intoxicated and combative

According to a statement from the Miami Beach Police Department, officers had responded to a violent disturbance near the 800 block of Collins Avenue and encountered Stafford, who they said appeared "highly intoxicated," displayed "aggressive behavior" and refused to follow commands.

Police said that when officers attempted to arrest him, Stafford "assumed a combative stance and fled on foot."

Authorities said a department-issued Taser was deployed but was ineffective. Stafford then ran into oncoming traffic and collided with the marked police SUV, according to the statement. Despite the impact, police said he continued to resist arrest until he was taken into custody.

Facing multiple charges

According to police records, Stafford was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest without violence and consuming alcohol in public. Bond amounts range from $150 to $2,500, with one bond listed as "to be set."

Police also confirmed that Stafford is a suspect in an ongoing sexual battery investigation.

