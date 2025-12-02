Miami Beach man for assault, threatening to kill a family with a knife after road rage incident, officials say

A 55-year-old Miami Beach man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man and threatening to kill him along with his family during a road rage incident Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced.

The sheriff's office said at about 3:35 p.m., a man was driving to a home in the area of 12th Avenue in Stock Island when he drove around a vehicle that was traveling slowly. The driver of the slow-moving vehicle, later identified as James Varner, then followed the man to the home.

According to the news release, Varner approached the man and allegedly head-butted him while yelling, leading to a physical altercation between the two.

Two family members of the victim came to his aid to break up the fight, the news release states. Once the fight was stopped, Varner allegedly went to his vehicle, retrieved a large knife and made verbal threats to kill the victim and his two family members.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Varner was arrested and taken to jail, the sheriff's office said. He's charged with aggravated assault and battery.