Miami Beach condo takes legal action against resident after rifle incident, erratic behavior

MIAMI - A Miami Beach condo building is fighting to keep the man caught pointing his rifle off his balcony out of his home.

People who live in the area say they don't feel safe if Kelvin Veras is allowed back on the property. Condo management and police officers went to civil court to keep him out on Friday.

As CBS News Miami first reported, Miami Beach SWAT surrounded the Mirador condo on Friday, September 6th.

Veras was seen taken away in cuffs after pointing his rifle from his balcony.

Condo management attorneys also shared a picture in court showing Veras with a rifle outside the condo building just days before that incident.

Police officers and condo management testified Veras has been terrorizing their community for weeks.

"We learned a week prior that the defendant had done the same gesture, pointing the assault rifle over the balcony. However, that incident was not reported," testified one officer.

Police said Veras was having a mental health breakdown, as he pointed guns at neighbors and strangers in a residential area. The judge and attorneys also mentioned social media posts by Veras supporting 9/11 terrorists.

The condo property manager said he feared for everyone's safety.

"He was ready to do something, either kill himself or do something against someone," said the property manager in court.

Police said a crisis team assessed the situation and took Veras in for a mental health evaluation. The judge decided Veras will not be allowed back on the property. Veras has not been criminally charged and he is currently at Mt. Siani Hospital.