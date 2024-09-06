Police: Man in custody after pointing rifle in residential area of Miami Beach

Man in custody, accused of pointing a rifle in Miami Beach

Man in custody, accused of pointing a rifle in Miami Beach

MIAMI - A man has been taken into custody in a residential area of Miami Beach after pointing a rifle outside the balcony of his condo unit on Friday afternoon, according to police.

A Miami Beach police spokesperson said they received multiple calls from neighbors at around 4 p.m. about a man pointing a rifle at other condos and at people passing by near 1200 West Avenue.

There was heavy police presence, including at least one SWAT team.

Authorities have not identified the man but did say there is no further threat to the public.

Police said a crisis team assessed the situation and said the man would likely be Baker Acted or temporarily detained for a mental health evaluation.

Cameras showed a man, wearing a white tank top, being cuffed and put in the back of a police cruiser.

The investigation continues.

