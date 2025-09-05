Miami Beach begins $29.5 million Lincoln Road renovation

The city of Miami Beach has broken ground on a $29.5 million project to renovate the iconic Lincoln Road, adding landscaping, outdoor seating, upgraded sidewalks, more traffic lights and new open spaces for concerts and public events.

Derek Bersinger, who recently moved to Miami Beach, said he already enjoys the pedestrian-friendly area.

"It's pretty open. A lot of space to walk by," Bersinger said.

He added, "It's good for the city. I work at a hotel, so it's good for me."

Business leaders call project a major investment

Lyle Stern, president of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, said the renovation adds to the $4 billion in new investments in the area, including the new Playboy headquarters and the upcoming Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center hotel.

"At the end of the day, it's a huge public space. And this is improving that public space for the community," Stern said.

Community leaders welcome upgrades

Ken Koppel, part of the group SOBE Safe, said Lincoln Road needed improvements to keep up with competing shopping centers.

"Since then it's had boom years and it's had hard years," Koppel said. "It needed to get dressed up."

Henry Diaz, general manager of Tapelia Spanish Cuisine on Lincoln Road, said the area has seen a decline in foot traffic compared with when the restaurant opened 15 years ago.

"Right now the season is slow. Before, it used to be way better. I think with the changes they're doing right now, it's gonna bring a lot of people down," Diaz said.

Renovations expected to finish within a year

City officials said the project, the first of two phases, is expected to take about 10 months to complete.

Miami Beach Mayor Steve Meiner said businesses will not be disrupted during the work.