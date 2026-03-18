Massachusetts man stabs friend at Miami Beach bachelor party after argument over women, police say

A bachelor party in Miami Beach turned violent over the weekend after police say a fight over women led to two friends stabbing one another.

Olajuwon Dickerson, 32, of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts, appeared in court from his hospital bed on Tuesday after he was arrested for his role in the incident early Sunday morning.

According to Miami Beach police, Dickerson and his friend were in the area for a bachelor party and were out celebrating on Ocean Drive.

Olajuwon Dickerson Miami Dade Corrections

Police said that at some point Dickerson's friend became upset that women the two men met at bars were only paying attention to Dickerson.

An altercation began, and Dickerson then ended up stabbing his friend in the stomach, according to police. The friend then told police that he stabbed Dickerson back in self-defense.

Both Dickerson and his friend were taken to a hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue to be treated for injuries. The friend was later released, and Dickerson remained in the hospital and appeared in court from the hospital bed.

Once he was medically cleared, Dickerson was brought to jail and is currently being held in custody without bond.

Spring breakers descend upon Miami Beach

Miami Beach officials decided to not "dump" spring break this year, but have instead pursued a healthier approach to the event which draws people to South Florida from across the U.S.

Spring break crowds have been noticeable in South Florida, from daytime gatherings and busy nightlife.

This past weekend was the first busy weekend for spring break this year, and while some security measures were scaled back a bit, police presence definitely has not been scaled back.

"I want to make it clear though the city's restrictions have lessened, our police department's enforcement and visibility will remain the same this year," Miami Beach Officer Chris Bess said.

There have been DUI checkpoints, and the city said it would implement a curfew if things get out of control.