Miami Beach enforces security measures as spring break gets underway

If you're living in or planning on visiting Miami Beach for spring break in South Florida, you're going to see some new safety measures in place this year.

This weekend will be the first busy weekend of spring break this year, and the Miami Beach police chief said that if the strict policies that the city has implemented in the past start to work, they could even be scaled back a bit.

Gabriela Vela said she's come to Miami Beach for spring break for the past three years, even back when the city had strict crackdowns on unlawful behavior.

CBS News Miami asked her if those past restrictions have deterred her.

"Absolutely not," she said. "Miami is the place to go for spring break every single year."

This year city officials said that they'll ease up on restrictions.

Vela said she's noticed the difference compared to her first spring break in Miami.

"It was a little intimidating I'm not going to lie," Vela said. "I didn't like it."

Law enforcement visibility in Miami Beach remains the same during spring break this year

According to City Commissioner Alex Fernandez, what's changed this year includes beaches closing at 10 p.m. instead of 6 p.m., open city garages and more beach access points.

There were only two beach access points in South Beach the past two years.

"I want to make it clear though the city's restrictions have lessened, our police department's enforcement and visibility will remain the same this year," Miami Beach Officer Chris Bess said.

There will also still be DUI checkpoints, and the city would implement a curfew if things get out of control.