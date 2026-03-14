Miami Beach decides not to dump this year's spring break, easing rules while maintaining police presence

Miami Beach officials decided not to "dump" spring break this year, instead pursuing what they describe as a healthier approach that eases some regulations while still featuring a heavy police presence across South Beach. Police say this strategy is already having a positive effect.

Spring break crowds have been noticeable across South Beach, from daytime gatherings on the strip to lively nightlife.

"Being on the strip, it's a vibe down here," one spring breaker said. "I love it here. Everybody lit. Everybody lit. I love it. Child, I gotta come live down here."

Tonise Brooks, visiting from Virginia, described the atmosphere as "very lively" and "a breath of fresh air."

Ocean Drive is packed, a scene some attribute to the city pulling back on restrictions like a curfew.

"It's a vibe," said Jude Smith, who is visiting from Washington, D.C. "You meet so many cool people. You make so many good memories."

While the city is taking a different approach from the past couple of years, some rules remain. Residential areas are closed off to tourists, and DUI checkpoints and security checkpoints have been set up at beach entrances. Law enforcement officers from across the county have also been brought in to assist.

A spokesperson for the police department said 132 people have been arrested so far during spring break, a 21% decrease from the same time last year.

"Security policies are always great," Brooks said. "Implementing that is definitely necessary at any given time. As long as it's reasonable, I ain't got no problem with it."

Smith suggested the restrictions could be loosened somewhat. "They should maybe ease back a little bit," he said. "You know we're young, but we're not really reckless or here to hurt anybody. We're just here to have fun."

As part of the city's effort to promote a healthier spring break environment, officials also brought in Wodapalooza. Fitness enthusiasts from around the world are participating in competitions along Ocean Drive, between Fifth and Eighth streets.

The festival is also drawing visitors like Kenny Pearl and his wife, who chose South Beach as their spring break destination.

"We love it down here," said Pearl, who is visiting from Boston. "Coming from the cold weather in Boston, it's been great. We even went condo shopping a little bit. So we really love it down here. It's had a good impact on us."

Another change this year is the return of sidewalk seating at restaurants along Ocean Drive. In past years, officials had removed outdoor seating during spring break as part of stricter crowd control measures.