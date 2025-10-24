Speeding ambulance hits 11-year-old girl crossing street in Miami's Little Havana, witnesses say

An 11-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was struck by an ambulance in Miami Friday morning, according to witnesses.

The incident happened at 542 NW 12th Ave. in Little Havana, near SLAM Miami charter school and a few blocks from LoanDepot Park, Miami police confirmed.

Witnesses told CBS Miami crews at the scene that a girl was walking across a crosswalk to SLAM when a speeding ambulance hit her. The ambulance had it's lights on and appeared to be taking someone to a hospital, a witness said.

Another witness said the girl seemed to be alert and responding after she was hit. Police have not said what the girl's condition is.

Miami police said road closures include NW 12 Ave. between NW 4th and 7th Streets in Miami due to the investigation.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.