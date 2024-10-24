Testimony of former Latin boy band member plays critical role in Menendez brothers' release

Possible path to freedom for Menendez brothers after Los Angeles D.A. recommends resentencing

Possible path to freedom for Menendez brothers after Los Angeles D.A. recommends resentencing

Possible path to freedom for Menendez brothers after Los Angeles D.A. recommends resentencing

MIAMI — New evidence of sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Lyle and Erik Menendez's father Joe Menendez is coming to light after it was excluded from the brothers' original trial.

Now, the testimony of a former Latin boy band member is playing a critical role in the brother's potential release. And, after more than three decades behind bars, the Menendez brothers have shot at freedom.

"I believe that they have paid their debt to society, and I do believe the brothers were subjected to a tremendous amount of dysfunction in the home, and molestation," said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of gunning down their parents Jose and Kitty back in 1989 when they were just 21 and 18 years old.

During their televised trial, the brothers said they shot and killed their parents after experiencing severe abuse during their childhood, including sexual abuse at the hands of their father.

Last year, Roy Rossello of the boy band Menudo, claimed he was raped by Jose Menendez, who was an entertainment executive in the 1980s.

"I was in terrible pain for a week," said Rossello when speaking of the assault.

The brothers have said for decades that their father often threatened them and they feared for their lives.

"He had promised their whole life that if they ever told the family secret, he would kill him, his brother and their mother," said Nery Ynclan, the executive producer of the documentary "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed."

Ynclan said she spoke to Lyle just last week.

"For the first time in decades, he has a glimmer of hope that he might be reunited with his family," Ynclan said.

Jose Menendez was originally from Cuba and had plans to move his family to Miami and get into politics.

Relatives on both sides of the Menendez brothers' family have expressed support for their release.

"Lyle and Eric have already paid a heavy price, discarded by a system that failed to recognize their pain," said Kitty's sister Joan Anderson VanderMolen. "They have grown, they have changed, and they have become better men despite everything that they've been through."

"This step gives us all hope that the truth will finally be heard and that Lyle and Erik can finally begin to heal from the trauma of the past," added Jose's niece Annamaria Baralt.

On Friday, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office plans to file paperwork to recommend a resentencing. If the judge agrees, then it would go before a parole board, which will determine if the brothers should be released.