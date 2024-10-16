Family of Erik and Lyle Menendez speak out as prosecutor reconsiders murder convictions

Nearly two dozen family members of Lyle and Erik Menendez are set to speak out about their relatives' murder convictions Wednesday at a Los Angeles news conference as prosecutors review the decades-old case.

The event comes as the office of LA County District Attorney George Gascón is considering two pieces of new evidence in the prosecution of the Menendez brothers for the 1989 killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in Beverly Hills. The case has received renewed attention on social media, and with the release of a Netflix drama series and documentary on the brothers.

Last year, attorneys for the Menendez brothers filed a habeas corpus petition challenging their sentences. Gascón said he is considering possible recommendations for resentencing or a new trial.

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez in court with Erik's attorney Leslie Abramson. Associated Press

A timeline of the Menendez brothers case

On the evening of Aug. 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, inside the family's Beverly Hills mansion, firing at them with shotguns.

Through a highly publicized first trial, the case drew national attention.

Prosecutors argued the slayings were motivated by greed. At the trial, the Menendez brothers detailed graphic allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of their father, with some of the accusations supported by the testimony of relatives, friends and acquaintances. Attorneys for Erik and Lyle Menendez told the juries — one for each of the brothers — that the brothers had killed their parents in self-defense.

Jury deliberations dragged on for weeks before the judge declared a mistral.

In 1995, during a second trial, prosecutors argued the brothers were lying about the alleged abuse, dubbing their defense "the abuse excuse." Much of the defense's evidence relating to the allegations was not allowed into that trial, and Lyle Menendez didn't take the stand.

The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Renewed attention, new evidence

In the more than three decades since the murders, the case has received renewed attention as clips of the trial have circulated on social media in recent years and the brothers' abuse allegations are viewed through a different generational lens. The case again made headlines last month with the debut of the Ryan Murphy Netflix drama series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," followed on Oct. 7 by a new Netflix documentary, "The Menendez Brothers."

On Oct. 3, Gascón announced that the DA's office was taking a fresh look at the convictions, specifically looking at a letter Erik Menendez allegedly wrote to a cousin that mentions his father as well as a rape allegation made by former Menudo member Roy Rosselló against Jose Menendez, who was an executive at RCA Records.

A letter written by Erik Menendez to his cousin Andy Cano in December 1988 was attached as an exhibit to the habeas petition that was filed in May 2023. Superior Court of the State of California, Los Angeles County

In May of last year, Cliff Gardner, one of the appellate attorneys for the Menendez brothers, filed a habeas petition challenging the convictions. The petition cited a letter allegedly sent by Erik Menendez in December 1988 to his cousin, Andy Cano, which appears to reference alleged abuse by his father as well as the allegation by Rosselló in a sworn affidavit.

Gardner told CBS News' "48 Hours" about the letter's contents and how it relates to the case. It reads: "I've been trying to avoid dad. It's still happening, Andy, but it's worse for me now... I never know when it's going to happen."

"Every night I stay up thinking he might come in," the letter later continues. "... I'm afraid... You just don't know dad like I do. He's crazy! He's warned me a hundred times about telling anyone, especially Lyle."

Lyle Menendez told "48 Hours" that his father's sister discovered the letter in storage. Gardner said there's certain details, including the mention of a Christmas party and hiring of a new tennis coach, that authenticate it and when it was written.

The letter, written about eight months before the murders, was never presented at trial.

The other new potential evidence comes from Rosselló, a former member of Menudo, the Latin American boy band that rose to fame in the late 1970s and 1980s. The group was signed to RCA Records when Jose Menendez was a record executive there.

In a sworn affidavit filed last year, Rosselló said he was between 14 and 15 when he says the band's then-manager, Edgardo Diaz, directed him to visit the Menendez home in the early 1980s. After he drank "a glass of wine," Rosselló said, he felt like he had "no control" over his body. He spoke out in the 2023 Peacock documentary, "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed."

"I was in terrible pain for a week. I could barely stand the pain. I couldn't even move," he told the interviewer in Spanish.

Rosselló has alleged that Jose Menendez sexualy abused him on two other occasions — immediately before and after a performance at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.

A new allegation and an old letter

Since the letter was never presented at trial, Gardner said it can now be used to back the testimony that Andy Cano, its recipient, delivered at both trials. Cano previously told jurors that his cousin Erik Menendez, at age 13, told him that he was being abused by his father.

"Well, the state's position was that Andy was a liar," Gardner said. "Andy was making it up. This shows that Andy wasn't making it up. … It's contemporaneous evidence from Erik to his cousin, Andy, about what was happening."

Mark Geragos, who is also representing the brothers, said the letter, in addition to the declaration from Rosselló, "provides an ample basis to set aside the result of the second trial." He spoke with reporters following Gascón's Oct. 3 announcement.

"I think we're at a point now where any reasonable person taking a look at this case believes they should be out," Geragos said.

The habeas petition filed last year seeks to vacate the murder convictions since, according to Gardner, they don't apply to the crimes. Manslaughter convictions, for instance, would entail much less prison time.

Lyle and Erik Menendez sit in court with their attorneys during their first trial. KCAL

"The boys were abused as children. They were abused their whole life. ...And this is a manslaughter case, not a murder case. It's just that simple," Gardner said in an interview with "48 Hours."

On Nov. 26, the DA's office is expected to provide an informal response to the petition that could determine their fate.

However, Gascón has said he could also recommend resentencing for the brothers as another option, which he said he has done with more than 300 other cases since he was sworn in as DA in December 2020.

Joan VanderMolen, the sister of Kitty Menendez, has long defended her nephews and supported their allegations of abuse. She told Vanity Fair this week that Gascón invited her and other family members to Los Angeles for the Wednesday news conference.

A statement about the event does not mention Gascón or whether he will be attending.

"They were used and abused"

The news conference being held in Los Angeles Wednesday is expected to be attended by nearly two dozen family members.

Joan VanderMolen is scheduled to speak at the event. In her interview with Vanity Fair, she doubled down on her support for them.

"They didn't deserve any of this," she told the magazine. "They were used and abused and there seems to be no end to it."

VanderMolen said that during the second trial, when the judge would not allow in much of the defense's evidence, "there was no defense whatsoever that would be allowed."

"It was like the abuse never happened," she said. "It wasn't fair at all. I don't know how the jury reached a verdict after a trial so nuts."

Her daughter, Diane VanderMolen, said that when Lyle Menendez was 8 years old, he told her about his father touching him "down there." She said she told Kitty Menendez but the boys' mother didn't believe her. Diane VanderMolen could not testify about that conversation during the second trial since Lyle Menendez didn't take the stand in that trial.

Meanwhile, Milton Andersen, brother of Kitty Menendez, has criticized Gascón's recent handling of the case through a statement released Wednesday by his attorney, Kathy Cady. Andersen believes his nephews should remain in prison, according to the statement.

"The Menendez brothers' cold-blooded actions shattered their family and left a trail of grief that has persisted for decades," the statement reads. "Even Gascón acknowledges there's no doubt about who committed this heinous act."

Of the 13 relatives identified in a statement from the family as attending Wednesday's news conference, 10 are from Kitty Menendez' side of the family and three come from Jose Menendez' side. Gardner and Geragos are also expected to speak at the event.

Erik Menendez, left, in an Oct. 31, 2016 photo; and Lyle Menendez, right, in a Feb. 22, 2018 photo. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP