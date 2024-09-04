Mega Millions jackpot soars to $740 million after no big winner in Tuesday's drawing

MIAMI - The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over after there were no big winners in Tuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were 12, 41,43,52, 55 and the Mega Ball was 9.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday has climbed to an estimated $740 million.

If there is a sole winner, they have a choice between an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments, or a one-time lump sum payment. Most winners choose a cash payout. Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $366.3 million before taxes.

Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. It was last won at $552 million in Illinois on June 4. Before that, there was a winner on March 26 in New Jersey for a whopping $1.128 billion prize.

The two wins are a marked contrast to 2023. By this time last year, the jackpot had already been hit eight times, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.



