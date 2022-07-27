Mega Millions jackpot increases to more than a billion dollars for Friday night's drawing

MIAMI - If you woke up Wednesday morning thinking you'd be a millionaire because you hit the Mega Millions jackpot, sorry.

No one hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number, so the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.025 billion.

This is only the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark.

The winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega Ball number was 15.

If there is a winner of the multi-state Mega Millions in the next drawing on Friday, they can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $602.5 million in cash before taxes.

Friday night's drawing will be the thirtieth in this jackpot run, which began April 19 after the jackpot was won in Tennessee on April 15.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

