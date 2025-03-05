Students, parents on high alert after 1st confirmed measles case pops up at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

School officials are working to prevent a measles outbreak after a Miami-Dade County student tested positive for the disease, putting several parents on high alert.

Measles is a viral illness that spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

"Hello parents, this is Victoria Dobbs calling from Miami Palmetto Senior High School to inform you that a student has been diagnosed with measles," the school's principal said in a voicemail to all parents on Tuesday. "If your child is experiencing symptoms or has been diagnosed with measles, please notify the school immediately."

Diana Barrios picked up her son Jeremiah early from school at Miami Palmetto Senior High after a student there was confirmed to be the first case in Miami-Dade County this year: "It's concerning."

The mother and son are just two of the several parents and students who have shared their concerns about the first case. The case comes amid reports of measles outbreaks in other states, including Texas, and follows cases reported in neighboring Broward County last year.

"He has a shot, but the shots [have] been over a year, so I don't know if he can be contagious or something," Diana Barrios told CBS News Miami.

Diana Barrios wanted to verify with her son's doctor to make sure that he'll be okay -- that's why they're heading out to the doctor's office early for reassurance: "I want to verify."

"I realized that when I ask him if [my son's] under high-risk if I should continue to send him to school what can you advise me," Diana Barrios told CBS News Miami.

Jeremiah Barrios said after hearing the news, he'll take extra precautions to stay safe and healthy.

"I'm definitely going to keep my distance even more than I usually do, just more to myself, especially during COVID," he told CBS News Miami. "I caught it like three times, it was really bad. I really wouldn't want to read through that mess -- something that'll be good for me."

The school, located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St., will host a free MMR immunization drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of March 10, 2025, for unvaccinated students with parental consent.

The Miami-Dade County Health Department will notify parents of students who had close contact with the infected individual.