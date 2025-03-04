Measles case reported at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

A student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest has been diagnosed with measles, the first reported case in Miami-Dade County this year, prompting health officials to offer free vaccinations, according to a letter obtained by CBS News Miami.

The letter, sent to parents, stated that while the risk of transmission is considered low for vaccinated individuals, the school is working with local health authorities to take necessary precautions.

The school, located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St., will host a free MMR immunization drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of March 10, 2025, for unvaccinated students with parental consent.

The Miami-Dade County Health Department will notify parents of students who had close contact with the infected individual.

The case comes amid reports of measles outbreaks in other states, including Texas, and follows cases reported in neighboring Broward County last year.