Watch CBS News
Local News

Measles case reported at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Case of the measles detected at Miami-Dade high school
Case of the measles detected at Miami-Dade high school 01:22

A student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest has been diagnosed with measles, the first reported case in Miami-Dade County this year, prompting health officials to offer free vaccinations, according to a letter obtained by CBS News Miami.

The letter, sent to parents, stated that while the risk of transmission is considered low for vaccinated individuals, the school is working with local health authorities to take necessary precautions.

The school, located in the 7400 block of SW 120th St., will host a free MMR immunization drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of March 10, 2025, for unvaccinated students with parental consent.

The Miami-Dade County Health Department will notify parents of students who had close contact with the infected individual.

The case comes amid reports of measles outbreaks in other states, including Texas, and follows cases reported in neighboring Broward County last year.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.